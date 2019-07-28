RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Rutherford Police Department has canceled its search for a missing child. They believe 1-year-old Me'Aisa Robinson was abducted from a house in Rutherford, North Carolina around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers believe 32-year-old Bryan Robinson is responsible for taking the child. Rutherford Police say Robinson is armed with a gun.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Rutherford Police Department immediately at (828) 287-5062, or call 911 or *HP.