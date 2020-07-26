AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Longview, TX

Police said Neveah Chaseberry was last seen on July 15. They believe she may be with 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl who they said was abducted in Longview, Texas on July 15.

Neveah Chaseberry is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen at 210 W Melton St. in Longview. She is a Black girl who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 30 to 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Texas Department of Public Safety believes 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry may be involved in Neveah's abduction. He is a Black man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Donnie has tattoos on his left and right arm, abdomen, chest and back. He also his discoloration on his abdomen, left and right leg and a scar on his left elbow.

Donnie is driving a gold Lexus GS300 with license plate JFT9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

Police believe Neveah is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about Neveah or her abduction, please call Longview PD at 903-237-1199.