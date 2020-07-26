x
AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old girl reportedly abducted in Longview, TX

Police said Neveah Chaseberry was last seen on July 15. They believe she may be with 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry.
Credit: TXDPS

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl who they said was abducted in Longview, Texas on July 15.

Neveah Chaseberry is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen at 210 W Melton St. in Longview. She is a Black girl who is about 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 30 to 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety believes 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry may be involved in Neveah's abduction. He is a Black man who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Credit: TXDPS

Donnie has tattoos on his left and right arm, abdomen, chest and back. He also his discoloration on his abdomen, left and right leg and a scar on his left elbow.

Donnie is driving a gold Lexus GS300 with license plate JFT9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

Police believe Neveah is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information about Neveah or her abduction, please call Longview PD at 903-237-1199.  

Credit: TXDPS

