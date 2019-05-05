HOUSTON — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped by three men in north Houston.

Police said Maleah Davis, her stepfather and his 2-year-old son were reportedly abducted by three Hispanic men Friday night who were driving a blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup.

The stepfather said he was assaulted, and he and his son were dropped off in the Sugar Land area Saturday night around 8 p.m.

The men kept Maleah and drove off.

Maleah is around three feet tall and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She was wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket and gray/white/pink sneakers.





Anyone with information on Maleah Davis' whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We'll post more information when we get it.

