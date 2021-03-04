Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old from Greensboro

Greensboro Police are looking for two possible suspects in this investigation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert is out for a 1-year-old boy this morning. Greensboro Police are looking for Josea Petty. The little boy was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants and white socks.

The alert going out just after 3 am Saturday, April 3. Police are allegedly looking for 2 possible suspects in this investigation.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety describes the 2 suspects as a 25 and a 35-year-old.

Police are searching for a gray 2018 Kia Sorento with the North Carolina license plate 5D16DV. Police say the car was stolen. The boy was last seen at the Valero Gas Station on 2715 South Elm Eugene street around 12:16 am.