SUMTER, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in tribute to a Sumter County deputy killed in the line of duty.

McMaster said Friday flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, March 1 for Cpl. Andrew Gillette. That is also the day of Gillette's funeral.

Governor McMaster requests that all flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.

The civic center is located at 700 West Liberty Street in Sumter.

RELATED: Friend says fallen Sumter deputy Andrew Gillette has always been about 'service before self'

Gillette, 37, was serving an eviction order to a man in a home on the Thomas Sumter Highway Tuesday morning. Investigators have said a man inside the home fired at the deputies, hitting Gillette. Deputies fired back, killed the man in the home.

RELATED: Funeral service set for Sumter deputy killed in the line of duty

RELATED: Sumter County deputy killed in the line of duty

Gillette began working at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in 2013. At the beginning of 2018, he began working in the Warrants Division.

Gillette was retired from the Air Force after a 12-year career and came to Sumter after an assignment on the Shaw Air Force Base. The California-native married a ‘local’ girl and stayed here, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Gillette is survived by his wife and his 11-year-old son.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said an online fundraiser has been set up for him at Serve and Connect's website.