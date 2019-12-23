HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police were busy playing Santa's elves today.

Thanks to the Angels in Blue program, a Triad mom in need got a dose of holiday excitement.

Angels in Blue are High Point police officers and community partners who donate money to surprise deserving families during the holiday season.

In today's case, they surrounded a family's Christmas tree with gifts and donated multiple gift cards.

The high point mom who received the gifts is looking forward to seeing her children's faces on Christmas day.

Ninety-six officers and community partners made this all possible, raising nearly $5,000 to help those in need.