FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The disappearance of one Fort Valley State University college student is sending shockwaves throughout social media.

Here's what we know about 23-year-old Anitra Gunn and her sudden vanishing.

Initial info- Gunn was last seen the morning of Feb. 14 on Chestnut Hill Road at her boyfriend's aunt's home, according to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

Gunn was last seen the morning of Feb. 14 on Chestnut Hill Road at her boyfriend's aunt's home, according to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese. School history- Gunn, according to the school, is enrolled as an Agriculture major and is a senior there. She is a 2016 graduate from Westlake High School in Atlanta.

Gunn, according to the school, is enrolled as an Agriculture major and is a senior there. She is a 2016 graduate from Westlake High School in Atlanta. Reported missing- Gunn's family contacted the Fort Valley Police Department after they hadn't heard from her in what they said was an "unusual amount of time." Her father said she never texted her friends and family back and that's when they knew something was wrong. He had last spoke with her more than 72 hours prior.

Gunn's family contacted the Fort Valley Police Department after they hadn't heard from her in what they said was an "unusual amount of time." Her father said she never texted her friends and family back and that's when they knew something was wrong. He had last spoke with her more than 72 hours prior. The evidence so far- Her car was found inside of the city limits, but there was no sign of her. It was found damaged without a bumper on Belle Street in a neighbor's yard on Saturday. It was near her apartment.

Her car was found inside of the city limits, but there was no sign of her. It was found damaged without a bumper on Belle Street in a neighbor's yard on Saturday. It was near her apartment. University response- Fort Valley State University said they are "deeply concerned" about Gunn's well-being and are praying for her safe return. The school said they are working closely with authorities to help find her.

Fort Valley State University said they are "deeply concerned" about Gunn's well-being and are praying for her safe return. The school said they are working closely with authorities to help find her. Social media support - People who claim to be friends, family members, and concerned citizens are pleading for her safe return across social media. A private Facebook group with nearly 2,100 members was created a week ago to share information about the search (although we must note the group is sharing theories and we can't say that everything in the group is fact). Many people are also using the hashtag #FindAnitra.

People who claim to be friends, family members, and concerned citizens are pleading for her safe return across social media. A private Facebook group with nearly 2,100 members was created a week ago to share information about the search (although we must note the group is sharing theories and we can't say that everything in the group is fact). Many people are also using the hashtag #FindAnitra. Authorities- Fort Valley Police, GBI, and the Peach County Sheriff's Office said they will compare notes on Tuesday. There's also now a $5,000 reward being offered for information that helps find her.

WMAZ

Meanwhile, officials are encouraging anyone with information on Gunn's disappearance to call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3384.

MORE ON ANITRA GUNN'S DISAPPEARANCE:

Search intensifies for missing Fort Valley State University student from Atlanta

'She never texted them back': Crews search for Anitra Gunn at last spotted location

Timeline: The disappearance of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

Crimestoppers, law enforcement agencies offer $5,000 reward for information on Anitra Gunn

Photos: Anitra Gunn reported missing Anitra Gunn

MORE HEADLINES:

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old