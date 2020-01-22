ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Police in Aransas Pass are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday evening in a large metal toolbox.

The discovery was made around 5:45 p.m. when a person was driving near the intersection Wheeler and Railroad.

Police are searching for answers and who the woman could be. According to officials, there wasn't an ID in or around the box.

The woman reportedly had trauma to her head, but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

"We will be waiting for the autopsy to give us the results of that, and of course, we'll be working on trying and determining the identity," assistant police chief David Wood said.

Police spent hours canvassing the surrounding area and questioning nearby residents.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to contact the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224.

