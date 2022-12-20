Arctic blast: How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures

The time to start prepping your home for the frigid cold temperatures is now. The arctic front will move in Thursday.

HOUSTON — We are less than 48 hours away from an arctic front making its way to the Houston area. The time to prepare is now.

On Monday, we shared tips from plumbers on ways you can protect your pipes from freezing temperatures. Now, we're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them.

How to protect your plants

Trace Cummings with Absolute Lawncare and Landscaping said the best way to protect your plants from freezing temperatures is with plant blankets, but during this time of year, plant blankets could be hard to come by and they can be quite pricey.

'A good time to buy these would be the spring and summertime because right now you really can't get them," Cummings said.

Plant blankets allow circulation to your plants and keep water off of the plants when it's freezing, according to Cummings.

If you're using a plant blanket, you're going to want to use stakes and bricks to hold the blanket down, especially with wind gusts expected to reach about 40 mph during this arctic blast.

Alternative ways to protect your plants

If you're having a hard time tracking down a plant blanket, a bed sheet will be the next best thing.

"It's going to do the same exact thing, just not as well," Cummings said.

Another option to protect your plants is using a laundry basket. Cummings said you can put the basket over the plants and then drape a blanket over the basket to help save your plants.