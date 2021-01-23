Armed suspect robs Express Mart in Greensboro, police say

An armed suspect robbed an Express Mart in Greensboro on Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
The robbery happened around 6 a.m. at the Express Mart at 3101 Summit Avenue.
"A man brandishing a handgun took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark colored SUV. No injuries were reported," according to a police press release.
"The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, and blue jeans," police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.