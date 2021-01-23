Armed suspect robs Express Mart in Greensboro, police say

"A man brandishing a handgun took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark colored SUV. No injuries were reported," according to a police press release.

An armed suspect robbed an Express Mart in Greensboro on Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The robbery happened around 6 a.m. at the Express Mart at 3101 Summit Avenue.

"A man brandishing a handgun took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a dark colored SUV. No injuries were reported," according to a police press release.

"The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, and blue jeans," police said.