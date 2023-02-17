'I'll wait 10 hours if I have to:' Hundreds travel for Kentucky university 'revival'

The gathering has been going on for 24 hours a day at the small Christian college. Now, it's in its ninth consecutive day of service.

WILMORE, Ky. — An Evangelical Christian service of healing and comfort has been going on for over a week at a small Kentucky university.

What began as a bi-weekly chapel service at Asbury University has turned into a revival of prayer and worship, catching the nation's attention. It has gone so viral on TikTok that people are traveling thousands of miles just to be a part of this "revival."

"We're up in Canada, we all have different schedules, and children but we just felt like God is moving on the earth right now and we want to be a part of it," visitor Toyin Crandell said.

Located an hour and a half from Louisville, just south of Lexington, hundreds of people from around Kentucky waited for a chance to be a part of this spiritual breakthrough.

Friday marked the college's ninth consecutive day of service. School leaders say space is limited, so people should prepare to stand outside for a significant amount of time; however, visitors say it's worth the wait.

"I'll wait 10 hours if I have to. It's worth that," visitor Paula Beck said.

Communications Director Abby Laub said they opened two more chapels on campus to handle the flow, but many remained in line to receive what they traveled for.

"I wouldn't have missed it for a million dollars. I had to come and be in the presence of the Lord," visitor Paula Cundiff said.

The university says it doesn't know how long the revival will last. As stated on their website, they recognize the need to adjust their planned schedule at any time. They say that if they need to make an adjustment, it will be in their students’ favor. Service will continue Sunday afternoon.

Ashbury University's President Dr. Kevin J. Brown made a statement on the university's website reading:

"At the completion of a regularly scheduled chapel service on February 8, 2023, at Asbury University, students lingered to pray, worship, and share. They have not stopped and, moreover, have been joined far and wide by hungry men and women across the world who desire to seek the Lord in this space. Since the first day, there have been countless expressions and demonstrations of radical humility, compassion, confession, consecration, and surrender unto the Lord. We are witnessing the Fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

We continue to seek to discern the right balance between orderliness for our university students, faculty, and staff and our campus visitors—and creating space for individuals to have a life-transforming, Christ-centered encounter.

We are also tremendously thankful for the men and women who have worked so hard and diligently to create space for this special move of God. Hosting such a significant moment comes with a cost—and the goodwill and humility of our community has been inspiring. Finally, we cannot fully express the profound gratitude we have for stewarding this outpouring in the life of our school and beyond. Ultimately, we pray that our efforts in these days point to our Savior."

