AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a baby was found dead at an auto store in South Austin early Monday morning.

Police told KVUE a woman found a baby not breathing at an auto parts store called Austin Express Auto Parts. The store is located at 5001 South Congres Ave.

The woman reportedly called 911 around 4:17 a.m. Monday morning about a possible 2-month-old baby that was not breathing.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD has not confirmed if the woman is related to the child.

Police currently have the northbound lanes of South Congress blocked as officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

