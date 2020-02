NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County authorities say a 19-year-old with special needs who'd been reported missing has been found safe.

Austin McCall of Whitmire was located about a mile from his home, Newberry County deputies said.

He'd was last seen in the back yard of a home on Morse Street around approximately 5:30pm.

Officers did not give further details on his discovery. SLED assisted in the search with their choppers and bloodhounds.