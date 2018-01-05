If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The Sacramento Police Department released their autopsy report for Stephon Clark Tuesday afternoon, stating the independent autopsy performed earlier this year provided inaccuracies.

Stephon Clark, 22, had a cell phone on him when Sacramento police officers fired at him 20 times, killing him in his grandmother's backyard. Officers say they thought the phone was a gun.

The autopsy report contains two documents. The first document is the Sacramento County Coroner’s Autopsy report. The second document is a case review of the autopsy.

On March 30, 2018, Dr. Bennet Omalu, the pathologist tasked with the independent autopsy by the Clark family, said that seven bullets had a "fatal capacity." The Sacramento Police Department's autopsy claims information from the private autopsy as "erroneous."

"It is clear from review of the written report and photographic documentation that Stephon Clark was struck by seven bullets, not by eight as claimed by Dr. Omalu in his press conference statements and as shown in his autopsy doagram," Gregory D. Reiber, M.D., states in his report.

The toxicology report reveals that Clark had traces of cocaine, codeine, Xanax and cannabis in his system.

Despite the autopsy report being released, the investigation into the shooting continues.

"The investigation is not complete and it has not been submitted to our office to make a determination on this case," a statement from the Sacramento District Attorney's Office read. "The Coroner's report, or autopsy as it's frequently called, is a portion of that investigation - it does not complete the investigation. When we receive the full investigation, we will then conduct our own independent review and make a determination."

Stay with ABC10 for more information as this story develops. Read the reports below.

Stephon Clark Coroner Report 2018 0427 by Harvey Ward on Scribd

Stephon Clark Coroner Report #2 by Harvey Ward on Scribd

© 2018 KXTV