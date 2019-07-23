MANTEO, N.C. — The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island welcomed five green anoles!

Anoles are lizards native to North Carolina, and their coloration can range from green to brown.

NC Aquarium

The little guys hatched in the aquarium's Seven Rivers gallery. Under the watchful care of aquarium staff, the baby lizards are thriving alongside the two adult anoles already on exhibit.

The adult anoles usually eat crickets, mealworms, and roaches the new lizards are being offered smaller insects, according to aquarist Emily Kolonia.

The hatchlings have also been observed drinking water, which anoles primarily get from the mist on leaves.

The animal husbandry team at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island is monitoring the progress and health of each hatchling, and it is possible the female has laid more eggs, so staff is also keeping an eye out for more hatchlings.

NC Aquarium