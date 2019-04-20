Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A baby boy who was also a twin died in a car crash in Columbia, police say.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the boy as Kevin Danilo Diaz-Carillo, who was born on January 3 of this year.

The collision happened Friday in the 2300 block of Percival Road and involved three vehicles.

Columbia Police say a black Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on Percival Road, a silver Trailblazer was stopped for traffic on Percival, and a black Pathfinder was traveling east on Percival

Officers say the Pathfinder didn't know the Trailblazer was stopped, and attempted to avoid it, but hit the Trailblazer anyway. The Pathfinder then crossed into the other lane of traffic, hitting the Expedition head on.

The four occupants from the Expedition along with the driver of the Pathfinder were taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Diaz-Carillo died from blunt force trauma due to not being properly restrained, police say.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by the CPD Traffic Safety Unit.