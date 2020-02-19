LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is charged with manslaughter after a crash that killed a 3-month-old early Wednesday morning.

Blood test showed Ebony Moore had a .175 blood alcohol level and tested positive for THC, cocaine, opiates and amphetamine after crashing her car into a parked car on 32nd Street.

Officers said they found Moore passed out, lying on top of her 3-month-old around 2 a.m. The motor was still on and the car was still in drive. Both Moore and the infant were rushed to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Moore admitted to partying for three days before the crash. Police said she admitted to drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana, taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers prior to driving the car.

Moore was booked at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Ebony Moore is charged with:

2nd Degree Manslaughter

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.