LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – “Badge 1808, we’ll take it from here.”

That is the phrase Gwinnett County Police used to signal the end of watch for Officer Antwan Toney, who was shot and killed after approaching a suspicious vehicle in Snellville on Saturday.

During an emotional tribute to the officer on Tuesday, fellow officers and family remembered Toney as a passionate, devoted public servant who loved serving the community.

The ceremony surrounding Officer Toney’s end of watch included a dispatch call to the officer, followed by silence as his badge number, 1808, was called out several times with no response.

MORE | Funeral honors the life of Gwinnett Officer Antwan Toney

Officer Toney’s End of Watch was October 20, 2018.

PHOTOS: Procession, funeral for fallen Gwinnett Officer Antwan Toney

© 2018 WXIA