The Bartow County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Matt Aliberti passed away at home due to undisclosed medical issues.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Hearts in a Georgia sheriff's office and its surrounding community were heavy on Monday following news that a deputy and father had died at a young age.

"It is with great sadness and heartache that we report the loss of Deputy Matt Aliberti," the Bartow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday afternoon. "He passed away at home this morning due to medical issues."

The 39-year-old deputy had served in the U.S. Army for six years before joining the sheriff's office in 2016. In addition to being a deputy, Aliberti was a K-9 patrol officer and a member of the SWAT team.

"Deputy Aliberti always had a great attitude, a fun sense of humor, and was a true pleasure to work with," the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Aliberti leaves behind a wife as well as a seven-year-old daughter, a two-year-old daughter, and a 13-year-old stepson.

The sheriff's office has placed Aliberti's patrol vehicle on Zena Drive to serve as a memorial for those who wish to stop and leave encouraging cards and flowers.

"Please keep the Bartow County Sheriff's Office and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," the note from the sheriff's office concluded.