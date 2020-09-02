SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference Sunday afternoon regarding a possible exposure to the coronavirus at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

He said an inmate will be in a quarantined cell after that inmate told authorities they may have been exposed to the virus.

Sheriff Salazar said the inmate "more than likely" has the flu, but the jail is being cautious incase the inmate's statement is true.

"We don't believe that this is the real deal. At some point, we're going to run into the real deal, probably. But we know how to handle it," said Sheriff Salazar.

The inmate, who has not been identified as this time, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence and other charges.

"If and when it does happen for real...we know how to handle it," said Sheriff Salazar.

The full press conference can be found here:

RELATED: A few dozen quarantined travelers from China arrive in San Antonio

RELATED: 'There are no cases in Texas': Local doctors ease worries over coronavirus