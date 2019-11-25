BEAUMONT, Texas — Mary Clark and her two siblings were leaving the Wingstop on College Street in Beaumont, when they say a man came up to them asking if they wanted to buy flowers.

But something wasn't right.

"Everything just happened quick and fast," Clark said.

Clark says her sister began acting funny after the man tried to give them the flowers.

"She barely could speak because I was calling her name and she couldn't respond to me. She began to get dizzy," Clark.

That's when Clark and her sibling thought something was wrong with the flowers. The three immediately called the police. When they tried to look for the man, he was already gone. Their family members could not believe what happened.

"You've got to keep your kids close because people are snatching them for everything," Clark's grandmother Mary Hicks said.

After they told police what happened, they took her to the hospital.

Cyan Clark wasn't there when it happened to her younger sister but says she was shocked when she heard what happened.

"It's so surreal that it would happen to one of your closest family members, you're actually sister. You wouldn't think it would happen in Beaumont. You want to think of your hometown as safe," she said.

This family wants to get the word out to remind everyone to always be aware of their surroundings.

"They have to stick together when they go out, don't go out one at a time. They did the right thing they were together but you never know, it's happening just like that," Hicks said.

RELATED: Birmingham police chief says they believe remains found belong to 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

RELATED: Amber Alert canceled after Rowlett police locate missing toddler

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Taylor Swift wins top honor at AMAs, breaks MJ record

Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from Little Rock cleanup program

Liberty County District Attorney will continue in role after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife