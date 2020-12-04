ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For more than 50 years, Bernice Bates helped people exercise and find their inner peace. She kept it up for so long Bates eventually was recognized by Guinness World Records.

Bates died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 10, 2020, according to a news release. She was 99 years old -- and would have celebrated her 100th birthday on June 30.

Bates originally taught water safety and swimming to children and adults at the North Royalton Family YMCA and the Oakridge Pool in North Royalton, Ohio, before going on to teach yoga in the 1960s in her hometown of Cleveland. She eventually retired and moved to Florida, teaching yoga classes at the Lakewood United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg and at the Mainlands retirement community in Pinellas Park.

Bates gained worldwide fame on Guinness World Records Day on Nov. 9, 2011, when she was named the Oldest Yoga Teacher in the World at the age of 91.

At the time, she told the "Today" show: "I think yoga is the best exercise there is. I’ve never had anything I had to go to the doctor for, except checkups.

"That should say something."

Guinness World Records published Bates' accomplishment in the record book in 2012.

"...She inspired people around the world to stay active and embrace the practice of yoga," the news release states.

A celebration of life will be held for Bates at some time in the future.

