MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An incredible rescue was caught on camera in Iredell County on Monday.

A group of people out fishing spotted an SUV sinking into the water near Stumpy Creek Boat Landing in Mooresville.

The group found a woman sitting in the driver's seat, still wearing her seat belt.

The three people who were on board the boat jumped into action and were able to rescue the woman from the sinking SUV.

WCNC was told the woman is being treated and is expected to survive.

No other information has been released on the incident at this time. It's not clear what happened to the woman's SUV.

