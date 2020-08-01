CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte officials are working to recover a body found floating in the Catawba River near Interstate-85.

The 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Fire Department were working to recover the body.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

At this time, the identity of the person has not been released. No further information has been released about the cause of death.

WCNC is at the scene working to gather more information. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC: