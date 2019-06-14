GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston Police Department believe the body they located Friday is that of the missing 14-year-old swimmer from South Fork River.

Gaston Police said the body was found near the Spencer Mountain dam.

Back on Tuesday morning, Gaston County EMS rescued another teen who was stranded on an island after he flagged down a passerby. That boy's friend, 14-year-old Ethan Britt of Dallas, was swimming with him the night before and vanished in the same area.

The first teen's rescue happened in the area of Spencer Mountain Rd. and Rohm Rd. After a few hours, he was saved by a swift water team and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

According to Gaston County EMS, the two teens went out Monday evening to swim in the South Fork River. Officials said the teens immediately got swept away in the river.

Gaston County EMS reported the first teen was rescued from a small island in a patch of trees.

Gaston County Police, Gaston Emergency Medical Services, Gaston County Emergency Management, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had been searching the South Fork River and surrounding areas for Britt.

