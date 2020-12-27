How to forgive when you're hurting

Forgiving is taking your power back. Here's advice on how to do it even when it hurts.

Earlier on the show, I talked about the ways that forgiveness is good for your health. To recap, when you forgive, you’re letting go of the resentment that can hurt your health. Now, I want to talk about ways to forgive when you’re still hurting.

When you forgive someone, you’re not saying that what they did is okay. Forgiveness is taking your power back. No longer are you letting the situation, negativity, frustration, resentment, hurt control you. Forgiveness isn’t saying that what the other person did is ok.

Forgiveness is helping you move past what they did. So, you can live a healthier life. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that you have to talk to the person again or forget what they did. Forgiveness is giving yourself permission to move on.

Here are some tips on how to forgive. Realize that when someone hurts you, it’s usually because they’re hurting. Think about how their pain or situation to have hurt you. This helps you become more compassionate and understanding of that person. And helps you separate yourself from the situation. What have you learned from the situation. Forgiveness is for you. You don’t have to tell them that you’ve forgiven them.

You can’t force yourself to forgive if you’re not ready. Forgiveness can be a process for some people. It’s not like a light switch that you turn on. It can take patience. You can vacillate between forgiveness and no forgiveness. One thing to remind yourself is the end goal of forgiveness, which is freeing yourself from the hurt, pain, resentment and thoughts of revenge.