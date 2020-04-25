The body of a missing Putnam County boater was recovered Saturday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The 18-year-old Interlachen High School student was reported missing after he jumped into the water to retrieve his fallen hat Thursday, his girlfriend said.

Xavier Frazier went out on a rental boat with his girlfriend and uncle to celebrate his 18th birthday. According to Frazier's girlfriend, his hat blew off so he jumped in with his uncle to get it. She said Frazier's leg cramped up and caused him to not be able to swim against the current. His uncle was able to make it out of the river, but Frazier never made it back to the boat.

Marine units with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and began searching for Frazier Thursday, the sheriff's office said. The search continued with shifts rotating throughout the next two days.

On Saturday morning, around 9:45 a.m., marine 2 operators using sonar focused on an image in the channel at Dunns Creek. The sheriff's office dive team investigated the area and recovered the body of Frazier, deputies said.

"This was not the outcome we wanted or hoped for," Sheriff H.D. 'Gator' DeLoach said. "Our prayers are with this family and his friends who have stayed vigilant at Brown's Landing throughout the search. We know there is no closure in losing a loved one, but hopefully, this will give those that loved Xavier peace of mind that he is home."