GASTONIA, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after falling at Altitude Trampoline Park in Gastonia Wednesday evening.

According to several 911 callers, the boy fell off a climbing wall inside the park just after 6 p.m.

"A kid fell off the wall and hit the ground," a 911 caller told a dispatcher. "He is not moving."

Another 911 caller told dispatchers she was the boy's mother.

"He's laying on the floor!" the mother frantically told dispatchers.

One of the 911 callers told dispatchers she's an employee at the facility and described the climbing wall.

"It's a thing that we have where you latch him to a harness," the caller said. "He fell and collapsed on the wall. He fell off it and landed on the ground. He's unconscious right now."

Gaston County EMS confirmed paramedics took the boy to CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia with life-threatening injuries. He was then flown to Levine Children's Hospital.

The trampoline park was full of kids again Thursday, and with school out, they're likely a popular destination for families this summer. But it's important to know these facilities are not closely regulated, and annual inspections aren't required.

Courtney Wilde, executive vice president of global operations for Altitude Trampoline Park, issued this statement:

Yes, there was injury at our park involving a 12-year-old child. We’ve been in touch with a representative from the family. We are getting updates on his condition periodically, and are not in a position to speak for the family. As we get more information we will share it with you. In the meantime, we are taking every step necessary at the park. The rock climbing structure has been closed while we investigate exactly what happened.

At this point, there's no criminal investigation.