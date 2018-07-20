GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pair of former FedExCup champions, Brandt Snedeker and Bill Haas, made their commitments and will play this year’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today.

The 79th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2018 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Snedeker, who won the first tournament called the Wyndham Championship in 2007 and was later named that year’s PGA TOUR rookie of the year, won the FedExCup championship in 2012.

The Vanderbilt University alumnus is returning to form following a nagging rib injury that limited him to just 15 starts last year.

This season, he’s made 19 starts and recently recorded his best finishes of the season. He tied for third at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and tied for sixth at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis.

Snedeker has eight PGA TOUR wins and 11 victories overall. He is currently 87th in the FedExCup point standings and 89rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. Snedeker will be making his 12th Wyndham Championship appearance; in addition to his 2007 win, he recorded top-eight finishes here in 2009, ’10, ’14 and ’16 when he finished tied for third.

Haas, the 2011 FedExCup champion, has several excellent Wyndham Championship finishes. He tied for 10th in 2009, tied for seventh in 2012, tied for second in 2014 and tied for sixth in 2015.

The six-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t won this season, but he finished tied for seventh at the RBC Heritage for his best finish of the year as he continues his return to form following injuries sustained in a car accident earlier this year.

He is 142nd in the current FedExCup point standings and 103rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the United States in the Presidents Cup in 2011, ’13 and ’15.

“It’s always great having Brandt back because he was our first ‘Wyndham Champion’ in 2007, and he contends at Sedgefield on a regular basis,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Bill, along with Brandt and Webb Simpson, is one of our best friends on TOUR. Like so many of his loved ones, we were scared to death with his accident in Los Angeles earlier this year. While we were happy to see Bill was relatively unharmed, we were still sad for the Gibello family and their loss. As always, we’re looking forward to having Bill and the Haas family back with us at the Wyndham Championship.”

Haas made his first PGA TOUR start at the Piedmont Triad’s PGA TOUR event in 2002 when he was still in school at Wake Forest; he and his father, Jay, became the first father-son duo to play the tournament in the same year although they were not paired together. Since then, the younger Haas has played the Wyndham in each of the last 12 years.

© Rob Goodman/Wyndham Championship