GREENSBORO, N.C. - Homeowners in the British Woods neighborhood brought their concerns and questions to Greensboro transportation leaders, and law enforcement, about safety and traffic in and around the area.

They the issues of people cutting through the neighborhood, rolling through the stop signs and speeding up and down some of the main roads addressed before the community deals with even more traffic, with the upcoming Battleground widening project.

After reviewing data from a traffic study Monday night, homeowners plan to pass around two petitions in the neighborhood, to first, add a four-way stop at the intersection of Downing and Whitehurst Roads, and second, change the speed limit to 25 miles per hour. Nothing has been finalized yet, but people living here say safety is key.

"I'm here for anything that helps alleviate the traffic problem that we have, the speed problem that we have...or god forbid a child or a resident or even a pet gets hurt through this whole thing," said Mike Buterbaugh.

Greensboro Police said they will put up radar signs this week to monitor speed, and keep drivers in check.

While Battleground widening construction is a couple years out, engineers say, the changes are necessary to deal with congestion and cut down on accidents as the area continues to grow.

"Obviously there's gonna be some impacts," said Chris Spencer, with Greensboro's Transportation Department, "Part of the reason for the project is to address congestion on Battleground that's already causing some safety issues."

