NORFOLK, Va. — Family members tell us crews found the body of 63-year-old Paul Youngk was found Monday just one day after the Coast Guard suspended their search for him.

Youngk's body was found trapped underneath his overturned boat. Crews suspended the search for him after scouring the Elizabeth River all day Sunday.

Youngk was last seen on his sailing vessel Grafin Sunday morning, which had grounded off of Fort Norfolk on the Elizabeth River on Sunday morning, officials said.

He was aboard the Grafin when it began taking on water and eventually submerged below the water.

Youngk's family told 13News Now the sailboat drifted from Portsmouth across the Elizabeth River on Saturday. He tried to move it Sunday morning when it capsized.

The Coast Guard said an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and the crews of Coast Guard Cutter Hawk and Station Portsmouth searched a total of 152 square miles in 11.6 hours.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire Department, Hampton Police Department, and Chesapeake Fire Department also helped in the search.

“Several different agencies came together yesterday to search for Mr. Youngk,” said Capt. Samson Stevens, deputy commander for Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads. “It’s with a heavy heart that the Coast Guard has decided to suspend its search, this is not the outcome we were hoping for and our thoughts are with the Youngk family.”

"Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer, said Jane Youngk. "And so he's been, well, getting through chemotherapy for two years. And he thoroughly enjoyed boating."

