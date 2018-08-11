BURLINGTON, NC:: Tucked in a little corner of Burlington. Off the beaten path but close enough to the downtown corridor is a newer community called Hawthorne Ridge at Mackintosh Lakes, “Love the area, great neighborhood,” said Ryan Kemper.

He and his wife moved into their new home a little less than a year ago. The couple loved the home and was excited about living in a new city. It was by almost all accounts perfect, except for one thing, the mail, “We weren’t always getting it,” said Kemper.

Every now and then they would go several days without getting mail. They talked with the US Postal Service and according to them were told their neighborhood was not set up for curbside delivery, “They (US Postal Service) say we will no longer be delivering mail to your area,” said Kemper.

Confused and shocked he reached out to the builder who told him to wait a few days, so they could investigate the issue. Kemper says he was told the postal service would no longer deliver mail to his home or his neighbors, “The notice states they have one year to give us notice that they (US Postal Service) will no longer deliver,” said Kemper.

The builder has apparently met with the US Postal Service to try and get things worked out but has been told the policy went into place back in 2012. The postal service deciding to save money and time it would implement a cluster box delivery system for developments built after 2012, “They (US Postal Service) said it’s up to the builder to build a cluster box or we won’t get mail,” said Kemper.

News 2 reached out to the Us Postal Service and was told the policy started back in early 2012. We then reached out to the city of Burlington who must approve all new development plans. A person with the city telling us they were never notified by the postal service and had no idea this policy was in place.

Apparently, Alamance County was notified about the change but not the city of Burlington, and they are the ones that approve new development plans. We reached out to the US Postal Service and while it sent us an email explaining it had met with the city and the builder they would not tell us when that was.

The US Postal Service has agreed to extend deliver through the end of the year to allow the builder to install cluster boxes, “This isn’t right, this is not what I signed up for” said Danny Moore.

Neighbors tell News 2 delivery has been spotty since the issue arose and that they fear if the boxes aren’t completed by January they will have to drive to the post office to get their mail.

News 2 reached out to a few other builders who told us they were never notified about the US Postal Service policy. One builder found out only a few months ago when it was set to build some new homes in Guilford County.

Another builder says the blame for this should fall squarely on the US Postal Service for not only changing its policy but not properly informing the builders and cities involved.

