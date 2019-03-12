BURLINGTON, N.C. — Kids have lists to get to the North Pole, and the Burlington Police Department is accepting letters to Santa.

There's a magical red mailbox in the lobby at the police department at 267 West Front Street.

Assistant police chief Brian Long says Santa has entrusted the department to make sure they protect every letter and get it in the right hands.

Burlington's lead elf, Jingle Belle, said the children of Burlington should have their letters to Santa placed in the magic red mailbox by 5:00 p.m. on December 15th so that we can make certain that Santa has ample time to read all of the letters before Christmas Eve.

Kids should make sure to put a return address on their letter. Every single letter with a return address will get a personal response from Santa.