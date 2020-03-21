BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police say a man crashed his car, left behind his 5-year-old son, stole another car at gunpoint, crashed it into a church, and then tried to break into a home before he was finally arrested.

The bizarre series of events began around 10 p.m. Friday, when Yavier Luisan Jesurum crashed his car at a construction site on St. Mark’s Church Rd near Garden Road, according to Burlington Police.

After totaling his car, police said Jesurum left the area -- abandoning his 5-year-old son inside the vehicle.

"Mr. Jesurum then approached a victim at the McDonalds on S. Church where he threatened to shoot the victim before stealing the victims 2008 Toyota Highlander," according to the Burlington Police Department.

Jesurum drove the car and crashed it into the Trinity Worship Center at 3157 S. Church St. The church's total damage is about $125,000, according to police.

He then walked through the church before exiting.

Afterward, police say Jesurum tried to break into a home on Fieldstone Dr. in Burlington but was confronted by the homeowner.

Officers then responded to the scene, arresting Jesurum in front of the home.

Jesurum's 5-year-old son was reunited with his mother, and the child was then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Jesurum was also taken to the hospital, and Burlington Police said he will be charged with the following crimes after being discharged under a $100,000 bond: