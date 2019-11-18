LENOIR, N.C. — A Caldwell County deputy has been "dismissed" from the sheriff's office after he crashed his patrol car Sunday in a Lenoir crash that was caught on camera.

The deputy, identified as James Chester, was responding to a call when he lost control of his vehicle along Creekway Drive Northwest in Lenoir.

Surveillance cameras at Tim's Automotive Shop captured the deputy's sports utility vehicle sliding off the road. Chester's car crashed into parked cars, one of which was then pushed into the building.

"All of a sudden, I heard the loudest bang I could imagine," Timothy Davidson said.

"So we rush [over]," said Mario Noa, who was also working nearby. "I had my knife, [and I] broke the window."

"Mario grabbed him up under one arm, and I grabbed him up out of the other, and John grabbed him from the back, and we carried him out," Davidson added.

The deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

No other injuries were reported.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved incident. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.

The sheriff's office confirmed the deputy is no longer employed with them.

A reason for the crash was not publicly disclosed.

Officials estimated tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage occurred to vehicles, the building, and equipment inside the building.

Chester had worked for the sheriff's office for a couple of years, WCNC NBC Charlotte learned.

