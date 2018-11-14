GREENSBORO, N.C. - Slow computer? Win Cleaner promises to help saying it “speeds up your computer.” And it’s at the Dollar Tree for just a buck!

“It says works on all computers," WFMY News 2 tech expert Kevin Lipford said. "So we can give it a try and see what it does.”

He put the product to the 2 Test on an 8-year-old laptop. You go to the company’s website, enter in a serial number and click one button to run the software.

“It looks like it’s going through temporary and junk files, broken shortcuts, internet clutter, privacy items invalid registry, oh it finished already," Lipford said. “WinCleaner is now ready to clean 3,000 items and recover 1.2 gigs of disk space. That’s impressive. I’m surprised that it did that much.”

So the moment of truth: loading a webpage. It's about four times faster than before using WinCleaner!

“For a dollar, yeah I’d do it!” Lipford said.

Now what about a “shatter resistant screen guard” also for sale at just the Dollar Tree?

The product takes less than a minute to put on, but it only withstands one drop. The second one cracked the product and the phone.

