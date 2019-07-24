CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canadian police have located a burnt-out car believed to have been driven by the two suspects wanted for murdering 24-year-old Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, and 23-year-old Lucas Fowler, of Australia.

Police have narrowed their search towards Gillam in northern Manitoba, Canada. Police believe the suspects are in the area and are bringing in additional resources to aid in the search. A check point is being setup on the main road leading to the town.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were named suspects in the murders Tuesday. The two were initially reported missing near the same location where Deese and Fowler were found. Police now believe the pair killed the couple, along with a third man also found dead in the area.

Deese and Fowler were found dead on July 15 along Alaska Highway 20, a remote road in British Columbia. The couple was road tripping together.

The two died from gunshot wounds, police announced earlier in the week. A motive for the killings has not been released.