Patricia Neal is the founder, owner, and operator of Divine Lemonades. In 2013, she learned she had Breast Cancer. After her diagnosis, Neal felt inspired to create Divine Lemonades. After a strong battle, she is now 5 year cancer free! She now has several flavors of lemonades and teas. And this year she just rolled out her own special blend of Hot Cocoa and Coffee.

Neal is giving people a chance to sample and purchase Divine Lemonades at the Lexington Barbecue Festival this Saturday, October 27, 2018. You can check her out at the festival or learn more about her story by visiting her website.

