GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Sunday, friends and family held a candelight vigil for Shawndale Austin, 27, found shot to death in Greensboro on August 29.

Organized arranged candles to spell out "#LEEKO 2200," which was the name Austin used as a musical artist.

The vigil drew a small crowd outside of 33.6 The UnderGround, a radio station in Greensboro, where Austin frequently recorded tracks and spent time with friends.

“I feel like music is his first love. I feel like music definitely stole his heart. I feel like he used it as a way to inspire people, and you can tell by how he does his music," said Reign Otim, one of Austin's close friends who helped organized the vigil.

“He was a very charismatic person, a caring person, very humble. In the music industry here, if you get a little bit of clout or a little bit of hype off your music, people kind of say 'OK well, I’m going to start charging for features now.’... He was never like that," said Misty Wall, another vigil organizer and close friend of Austin.

Friends say Shawndale Austin is remembered for his bright smile, faith in God, uplifting lyrics, and love for his young daughter.

His passion for music and supporting other artists was especially noteable, and he often spent time in the recording studio to meditate and relax, friends said.

“He wanted to steer people in the right direction. He wanted to spread positivity. He was all about spreading positivity and the word of the lord," said Wall.

Antonio Wall, who co-owns 33.6 The UnderGround, said Austin tried to help young people stay focused on their goals and seek a positive direction in life.

“He spoke about motivational things all the time. He spoke to young kids we see out here every day that’s in these gangs, he just spoke to them, try to get them out of the streets," said Wall.

At Sunday's candelight vigil, speakers urged the community to stop gun violence. They also begged anyone with information about Austin's death to come forward.

Vigil organizers also collected money for Austin's daughter's future college education fund.

“His death should be a message to people in the streets, no matter how good you try to do and stuff, you still have to be aware of your surroundings," said Wall.

Friends say he meant a lot to the Greensboro music community, and his loss is felt by many people.

"The whole city is hurt. The whole city feels that pain. The person that took him away from us has no idea what they’ve done," said Otim.

Loved ones said people can best support and carry on Austin's memory by listening to his music under artist name 2200 Leeko on various music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

“He had the best music in Greensboro, we called him the golden child," said Wall.

The Greensboro Police Department spokesperson told WFMY News 2 on Sunday that the investigation into Austin's death is ongoing. No arrest have been made and no suspects have been identified.