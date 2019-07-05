Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) will add lifeguard services at the Frisco Day Use Area.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the popular beach south of the village of Frisco, North Carolina will be staffed with lifeguards seven days a week, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Labor Day.

“We are pleased to provide a fourth lifeguarded beach for park visitors. The Frisco Day Use Area is the most appropriate spot for a fourth stand because the area is very popular and has a large parking area, boardwalk, and restroom facilities,” stated David Hallac, Superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

There are four beach locations that are staffed with lifeguards from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The locations of the four lifeguarded beaches are: