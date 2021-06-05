Police: Car crash knocks out power, traffic lights near E. Cone Blvd. Saturday morning

Duke Energy was on the scene early Saturday morning. A spokesperson for the electric company said most customers were restored just after 8 a.m.

Greensboro Police Department said they responded to a car crash on Sixteenth St. between Cheshire Way and Cone Blvd. around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Once on scene, police officers reported seeing several downed power lines and multiple traffic signals out in the area.

Greensboro Police Dispatch said no injuries were reported.

WFMY News 2 Crews noticed a vehicle at the scene of the incident with significant damages and several intersections in the area with traffic lights out.

As of 7:50 a.m. Duke Energy's outage map reported more than 1,000 power outages in the area, but just after 8 a.m., a spokesperson said most customers' power has been restored.

Duke Energy has crews on scene now. Police have the road blocked on Sixteenth Street at Cone Blvd. GPD says no injuries @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xuAbwqzs4U — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) June 5, 2021