TYLER, Texas — Two caregivers at a special needs home in Tyler were arrested after videos showed them physically beating a nonverbal teen with autism, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Bubacarr Ceesay, 24, of Tyler, and Auston Kile Reed, 23, of Lindale, were charged Tuesday with injury to a disabled person.

The father of the disabled teen came to the Tyler Police Department with video of the alleged abuse by facility staff members. He placed hidden cameras in his son’s room because he wanted to know what his son was doing, according to the affidavit.

