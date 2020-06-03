GREENSBORO, N.C. — The road rage incident involving 26-year-old Carolyn Tiger has yet to be solved in Greensboro.

Now, there's a renewed effort to find the person responsible.

Governor Cooper is now offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police say a man driving a light blue sedan killed the mother of two near South Elm-Eugene and Meadowview Drive last March.

If you have any information that might help police, call the anonymous tip line, Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000

