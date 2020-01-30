CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is looking to hire more than 4,000 new employees in 2020.

According to a news release, the park will hold a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at its Harmony Hall restaurant. Carowinds said they're looking for energetic and enthusiastic people to help ensure 2020 is the best year yet for guests.

Some of the jobs available include positions in admissions, food and beverage, security, merchandise, games, park services, aquatics, and ride operations.

Carowinds said one of the biggest benefits employees enjoy is the flexible hours available. Any adults looking to supplement their income and retirees are welcome to apply.

All applicants must be at least 16 years old. Candidates who cannot attend the job fair may apply online at Carowinds.jobs, or stop by their employment office Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. For questions about employment opportunities, please call (704) 587-9006 or email them at jobs@carowinds.com.

WHAT: Carowinds’ Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Carowinds’ Harmony Hall

All attendees should enter through the park’s main entrance.

