MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Certain varieties and product codes of RAGU pasta sauces are being recalled because the manufacturer says the affected jars may contain plastic fragments.

Mizkan America says it is taking the action out of an abundance of caution. Consumers should check their pantry or refrigerator for the cap code on the yellow RAGU jar cap as well as the Best use By Dates below:

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 ounce/Cap code: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounce/Cap code: JUN0520YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 ounce/Cap code: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Old World Style Traditional, 66 ounce/Cap code: JUN0420YU2

RAGU Old World Style Meat, 66 ounce/Cap code: JUN0520YU2

The voluntary recall is limited to the pasta sauces with these specific production codes, which were distributed nationwide. No other production codes/dates, sizes or varieties of RAGU pasta sauces are affected.

All retailers have been notified. If you've purchased one of the affected sauces, you can call the company's Customer Service Hotline at 800-328-7248 for a replacement Monday-Friday from 7:30 A.M-5 P.M. CST.