CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lower roadway of Charlotte Douglas International Airport is closed as law enforcement officials investigate a suspicious item in the baggage claim, the airport confirmed Monday. All roadway traffic is being diverted to the upper level.

"Local law enforcement is responding to a possible security item in baggage claim," the airport said in a tweet. "Lower level traffic is being rerouted to the upper level.

Extensive traffic delays are reported as passenger vehicles for both arriving and departing flights are being diverted to the upper deck roadway near the ticketing counters.

"Law enforcement personnel remain onsite and are currently working a suspicious item call," the airport said.

Details about the item were not immediately known.

When asked if flight operations were being affected, the airport told passengers on Twitter to check with their individual airlines.

Passengers are the airport are posting on social media about their experience. One traveler wrote that there is no access to baggage claims A through C.