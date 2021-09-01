Firefighters arrived on the scene and found the shed in the back of a house.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire Department Investigators and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a death investigation after a house fire in southwest Charlotte Friday night.

CFD responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of Archer Ave around 11:20 p.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a shed in the back of a house fully engulfed with flames. CFD said firefighters located a deceased person inside the shed during a search.

No further details were immediately released.

Charlotte Fire Investigators responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-336-3975 and speak directly to an arson detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

