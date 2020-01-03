CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was the last year for a Queen City staple. The CIAA Tournament has wrapped up in Charlotte, and after 15 years in uptown, it will pack it's bags and head to Baltimore in 2021.

The celebration was underway this weekend in Charlotte.

From local performers to big names that brought big lines to bars in uptown Charlotte, more than 150,000 people were in attendance for the final tournament in the Queen City.

Many people were against the change, but others were for it.

"I'm sorry that we're leaving, but sometimes change is good," one woman said.

Last year, the tournament brought in around $43 million. Charlotte businesses that look forward to the customers each year say it's a huge loss.

In the past, there has been trouble from the weekend. In 2017, rapper Young Dolph was caught in the crossfire of 100 gunshots in uptown.

CMPD says when violent crimes have happened during CIAA, it's typically at venues not officially affiliated with the tournament.

Mental detectors were at the Epicentre too.

Fans using common sense, saying crime hasn't been an issue.

The tournament will move to Baltimore form 2021 through 2023. Charlotte will have the chance to bid again to possibly bring it back.

