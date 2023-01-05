Children's book author encourages readers to explore the world through books

Tani Lamb spent much of her time reading books and letting the words carry her around the world.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A children's book author who spent part of her childhood in Knoxville is inspiring young people to explore different cultures and open their minds to new experiences.

Tani Lamb is an Austin-East High School graduate. In school, she spent much of her time reading books and letting the words carry her around the world.

That inspired her to spend her adult life traveling the world. Lamb has visited six continents, more than 45 countries and 30 states.

She said she hopes her recently published book, "The Princess of Sapphires and Sand," will encourage young readers to use their imaginations.

"I really want them to learn more about other cultures and just explore. You don't have to get on a plane to go. You can actually just read it in a book," Lamb said.