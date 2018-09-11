GREENSBORO, NC -- We're heading for a chilly stretch of weather, that will be the coldest for us since last winter. It starts on Friday with some chilly rain. The weekend will be chilly and dry. More chilly rain arrives by Monday.

A busy weather pattern is shaping up right now. Scattered showers will continue for us overnight, mainly on the lighter side. A cold front is lurking to the west. That front is moving closer on Friday, and will be bringing a few more rounds of rain. Most of it should be light during the first half of the day, but some steadier rain is likely for the afternoon. Drying out with the front moving through by evening.

WEEKEND: It's dry, and it's sunny, but it's cold too. Those 50s are deceiving, it will feel colder with the wind. (Yes that's a 28 for Sunday AM) pic.twitter.com/DnLOmMJKpX — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) November 9, 2018

The weekend will be dry, but that's when the cold air will really move in. Temperatures will be in the 30s to start on Saturday, warming up to right around 50. A stiff breeze at times will make it feel colder than it actually is. On Sunday, we'll have our coldest morning yet with widespread lows in the 20s. Highs right around 50 with sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Monday and Tuesday with more chilly rain. Showers will move in throughout the day on Monday, with highs only in the 40s. More rain will continue on Tuesday, with temperatures continuing to hover in the 40s.

